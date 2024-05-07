Does This Clip Show Kharge Pushing for ‘Wealth Redistribution’ System? No!

Fact-Check | The video is clipped and is being shared with a false communal claim.
A video of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is being shared on the internet to claim that he recently pushed for 'wealth redistribution' system.
What did Kharge say?: He could be heard saying, "Do you know what the Congress is doing? These Congress people will enter your homes, break your safes, and then will distribute your money to people outside, to the Muslims. People who have more kids will get more. If you don't have kids, then what can I do?."
What is the truth?: The video is actually clipped and is being shared with a false communal claim. The original one showed Kharge talking about the claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Congress' manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
What led us to the truth?: We went through the official YouTube channel of Congress to look for Kharge's recent speeches and found a longer version of the viral clip.
The full version of Congress President's speech was live streamed on 3 May of this year.
It was titled, "LIVE: Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the public in Ahmedabad, Gujarat."
Kharge was seen targeting PM Modi over the latter's statements comparing Congress' manifesto with that of Muslim League. The Congress president then lists out several points from his manifesto.
At around the 31:50 timestamp, Kharge said in Hindi which loosely translates to, "There is one more thing, equity justice. In this equity justice, we only said that to conduct caste census. To see how many educated people are there in different places, in different communities, how many graduates are there, how much income is there, how much per capita income is there, we are going to conduct caste census."
It makes it clear that Kharge was attributing the above statement of Congress breaking and entering people's homes to PM Modi.
Kharge continued by saying, "We [Congress] are not going to distribute, we are not giving anyone by taking out something. Please forgive me but the kind of thoughts that Modi sahab is spreading are wrong. It is wrong for the society, it is wrong for the country, and it is wrong for all of us."
Misinformation around Congress' manifesto: Team WebQoof has debunked several pieces of mis/disinformation around Congress' manifesto that have tried to further a communal narrative on social media platforms.
These misleading remarks have also made by several prominent BJP leaders. Watch our video below to find out the different claims that we have debunked.
Conclusion: It is clear that Kharge's video is clipped and is being shared with a false narrative.
