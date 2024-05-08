This Video Doesn’t Show Rahul Gandhi Visiting Ayodhya After Filing Nomination

Fact-Check | The video is old and is being shared with a false context.
A video showing people chanting "Jai Shree Ram" and "Modi, Modi" slogans as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appears to be coming out of a temple is going viral as a recent incident.
What have users said?: Sharing the video, social media users have said, "Pappu became Brahmin again after filing nominations today and went to Ayodhya! People welcomed him with Jai Sree Ram and Modi Modi chants."
What is the truth?: Neither is this video recent nor is it from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
It could be traced back to February of this year and reportedly shows people raising slogans during Gandhi's visit to Baba Baidyanath Dham temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar.
How did we find out?: We performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video and found the same visuals shared on the official X handle of BJP leader Nishikant Dubey.
The video was published on 3 February with a caption in Hindi which loosely translated to, "Against the politics of Muslim appeasement, my Godda Lok Sabha is only full of the Prime Minister i.e. Modi. Here, the devotees respect Modi ji, like you, Rahul Gandhi ji, the vote of the devotee is a boycott, not an insult."
News reports: We found a video report published on the official YouTube channel of ANI News.
It was titled, "Crowd raises ‘Modi, Modi’ chants as Rahul Gandhi visits Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand" and was published on 3 February.
The report mentioned that Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' had entered Jharkhand, where Gandhi visited the temple to offer prayers.
It said that the crowd was first seen chanting 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad', however it soon turned into pro-Modi slogans.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being falsely shared as Gandhi recently visited Ayodhya after filing his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections.
