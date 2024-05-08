This Video Doesn’t Show Rahul Gandhi Visiting Ayodhya After Filing Nomination

A video showing people chanting "Jai Shree Ram" and "Modi, Modi" slogans as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appears to be coming out of a temple is going viral as a recent incident.

What have users said?: Sharing the video, social media users have said, "Pappu became Brahmin again after filing nominations today and went to Ayodhya! People welcomed him with Jai Sree Ram and Modi Modi chants."