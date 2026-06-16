Old Video Shared as Recent Action Against American Diplomats in Delhi

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A video is being shared on the internet claiming to show a recent report from Hindi news channel Anandabazar Patrika (ABP) News on the Indian government removing security from the US Embassy and taking away identification cards from American diplomats.
The post captioned, 'India has sent out a strong message & condemned the US's uncontrolled aggression on a ship carrying Indian citizens.'
This is in reference to the death of the three Indian sailors who were killed in the US military attack in the Gulf of Oman on .
The sailors drowned after their tanker was struck by the US naval operations, since it violated the US blockade of Iranian shipping.
How did we find out?: While observing the video, we noticed that the ABP News logo in the video is not the current logo. The logo in the video is the one that was used by the news channel from 2012 to 2017.
We conducted a keyword search using the headlines from the news report and could not find any recent reports on the incident.
However, we found the original report shared by ABP News on captioned 'Security barricades around US Embassy removed'.
According to the report, in response to what had happened to Senior Indian Diplomat Devyani Khobragade in New York, people gathered in front of the US Embassy in Delhi. As a response to the incident, the Delhi Police withdrew all their services from the previously high-security area.
This is in reference to the case concerning Devyani Khobragade, who was charged by the US authorities for committing visa fraud when she was India's Deputy Consul-General in New York.
Has India taken any action against the US after the sailors’ death?
Following the incident, India has lodged a formal protest with the United States. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke to the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, stating that such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified.
Rubio has defended the attack, as per reports.
Conclusion: The video is old and shows an ABP News report from 2013. It does not show action against American diplomats after the Indian sailors were killed.
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