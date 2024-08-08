Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Was Overweight by 100 Grams, Not 2.1 kg!

Fact-Check: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Was Overweight by 100 Grams, Not 2.1 kg!

All official communication by the IOA states that Vinesh Phogat was "just over" her weight category of 50 kgs.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>All official communication by the IOA clearly states that Vinesh Phogat was "just over" her permitted weight category of 50 kgs.</p></div>
i

All official communication by the IOA clearly states that Vinesh Phogat was "just over" her permitted weight category of 50 kgs.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

After Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's heartbreaking disqualification from the 50 kg freestyle women's wrestling category at the 2024 Paris Olympics, social media users shared several posts surrounding the circumstances of her disqualification.

What did they say?: Some social media users claimed that Phogat, who was disqualified for being overweight in her category, was overweight by 2.1 kilograms in the morning of 7 August.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

X users Rishi Bagree and Ashutosh Dubey also shared this claim.

(Archives of more users sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, Phogat weighed in at slightly over 50 kgs, not 52.1 kgs.

  • An official statement by the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) mentions that the wrestler "weighed in a few grams over 50kg," leading to her disqualification.

Also ReadExplained: Why Vinesh Phogat Has Been Disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024

How did we find out the truth?: Using Google search with a filter for results from the Olympics' website ("vinesh phogat site:olympics.com"), we came across official communication related to Phogat's disqualification.

  • An article titled "Why Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics wrestling" mentioned that wrestlers are first weighed on their "first competition day" and those who qualify for finals and repechage — competitions to determine the third and subsequent positions — are weighed in again on the second day.

  • It clearly said that Phogat was "eligible for competition on the opening day but weighed just over 50kg on Thursday morning."

Phogat weighed in at a little over 50 kilograms during her second weighing in.

(Source: Olympics/Altered by The Quint)

It also carried a statement by the Indian Olympics Association (IOA), which mentioned that despite best efforts, Phogat "weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning."

The IOA's full statement was also shared on Team India's verified X account, and can be read here.

Another article on the Olympics' website, which carried an explanation for Vinesh Phogat's disqualification.

  • It contained a detailed statement by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the chief medical officer of the IOA.

  • Here, Pardiwala explained that wrestlers usually compete in weight categories lower than their actual weight, which gives them a natural advantage over "less stronger opponents."

  • Since Phogat had three bouts of wrestling, she was given "small amounts of water" to prevent dehydration, which caused her post-participation weight to increase. Her coach then began normal weight-cutting processes, which he had always employed with the wrestler

"However, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over her 50kg weight category, and hence she was disqualified," Dr Pardiwala's statement read, where he added that despite "drastic measures" like cutting off her hair, "she was not below her allowed weight of 50 kg."

Dr Pardiwala explained that despite drastic measures, Phogat weighed in at 100 grams over her 50kg weight category.

(Source: Olympics/Altered by The Quint)

Dr Pardiwala's statement can be heard in this video here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics because she had exceeded her weight category by around 100 grams, and not 2.1 kgs as claimed.

Also ReadDoes This Image Show Tagore’s Statue Being Recently Broken in Bangladesh? No!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT