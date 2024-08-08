Fact-Check: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Was Overweight by 100 Grams, Not 2.1 kg!

After Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's heartbreaking disqualification from the 50 kg freestyle women's wrestling category at the 2024 Paris Olympics, social media users shared several posts surrounding the circumstances of her disqualification.

What did they say?: Some social media users claimed that Phogat, who was disqualified for being overweight in her category, was overweight by 2.1 kilograms in the morning of 7 August.