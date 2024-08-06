'From My Dad’s Stories to Paris: We Are Witnessing Resurgence of Indian Hockey'

As the Indian men’s hockey team prepares to face Germany in the semi-final of the 2024 Paris Olympics, I find myself immersed not only in the national pride this moment evokes, but also in the personal journey that has entwined my life within the realm of Indian hockey.
My father, S Ranbir Singh, a former field hockey player, represented Jammu and Kashmir as a goalkeeper. Growing up, our home was filled with stories of the sport's glory days and the camaraderie of the hockey field.
I remember the evenings spent watching matches with him, his eyes lighting up with the same passion he had during his playing days. His dedication to the sport was infectious and instilled in me a deep respect for the game and the athletes who play it.
He often said that such was the level of the sport that if you could pick any state team like Punjab and send it to the Olympics or World Cup tournament, it would come back home with a medal. An alumnus of Jalandhar Sports College, he had a chance to play with some of the great players of Indian hockey.
Even today, he remains active, participating in veteran meets. When India secured the bronze medal in the 2020 Olympics, he was moved to tears — a testament to his enduring love for the sport. The elation and optimism he feels about the current resurgence of Indian hockey resonate deeply with many veteran players who have witnessed the sport’s evolution.
My father reflects on the decline of Indian hockey, attributing it to a confluence of factors that reshaped the sport. He recounts how changes in the game's rules and the transition from grass to synthetic turf significantly impacted its traditional essence.
Political machinations and administrative mismanagement further contributed to the sport's displacement from its strongholds, such as Punjab, to less dominant regions of India, leading to a fragmentation of its once-glorious heritage.
‘Nursery of Hockey’
In his era during the 70s and 80s, Sansarpur village in Punjab was a beacon of excellence, producing world-class players and numerous Olympians who brought pride to the nation.
In fact, Sansarpur is known as the ’nursery of hockey’ for producing a large number of Olympian hockey players. Subedar Thakur Singh was the first player from Sansarpur to represent India on an overseas tour. Other notable players include DIG Balbir Singh and Olympians such as Gurdev Singh Kullar, Udham Singh Kullar, Darshan Singh Kullar, Ajit Pal Singh Kullar, Colonel Balbir Singh Kullar, Colonel Gurmit Singh Kullar, Balbir Singh Kullar, Tarsem Singh Kullar, and Jagjit Singh Kullar.
However, the region's prominence waned as the sport's administrative and infrastructural foundations faltered.
Yet, the dawn of a new era is upon us. With the advent of modern technology and a rejuvenated, politics-free approach at the federation level, Indian hockey is experiencing a remarkable rebirth. This revival heralds a return to the sport's former glory, infused with contemporary innovation and renewed vigour.
However, my father's hockey journey was cut short due to financial constraints. He had the dream of playing for the Indian team, but the lack of resources forced him to step away from the sport. Yet, his love for hockey never faded.
He sees his hockey days in Sreejesh, India’s ace goalkeeper and the wall of hockey. "His reflexes are the best in the sport," my father would say with pride. He believes that with players like Harmanpreet Singh, known for his powerful drag flicks, and a strong defensive lineup, India is well-positioned to win gold in Paris 2024.
India's Olympic Success
India’s dominance in the Olympics from 1928 to 1956 was unparalleled. My dad remarked that a team that initially played with bare feet, a wooden ball, and rudimentary sticks went on to dominate the sport. The team won six consecutive gold medals, showcasing a style of play characterized by agility, skill, and strategic brilliance.
The 1948 London Olympics, India’s first as an independent nation, was particularly memorable. The Indian team, led by Kishan Lal, triumphed over Great Britain 4-0 in the final, a symbolic victory against the former colonial power. This was the first time when the Indian flag was flying high as before India represented this sport as the colony of the British Empire.
This era of dominance was not just about winning medals but also about the spirit of the game. Players like Leslie Claudius, KD Singh, and Udham Singh were instrumental in maintaining India’s top position in the world of hockey, laying a strong foundation for the sport in the country.
The Decline of Indian Hockey
Indian hockey's glory days were marred by a decline due to administrative inefficiencies. A 2008 report by The Hindu highlighted the Indian Hockey Federation's poor management, lack of vision, and internal disputes, leading to financial instability and missed international opportunities.
By 2008, Germany had built over 400 astroturf pitches, whereas India had less than 20. This disparity severely hampered the growth of hockey at the grassroots level, preventing India from nurturing young talent and keeping pace with the evolving dynamics of global hockey.
Financial mismanagement worsened the issue, with a 2012 Indian Express report revealing that funds meant for hockey development were often misused, depriving players and coaches of necessary resources and causing a talent decline.
The Resurgence
One of the watershed moments in this revival was India’s gold medal victory in the 2014 Asian Games, ending a 16-year drought. This triumph was not just a win on the field but a powerful signal that India was rekindling its competitive spirit and laying the groundwork for future successes.
In the years following the Asian Games victory, a series of deliberate steps were taken to ensure the sport’s growth. The introduction of the Hockey India League (HIL) in 2013 played a pivotal role by bringing international players and coaches to the domestic scene, significantly raising the standard of play and providing invaluable exposure to Indian players.
According to my dad, “Even regions like Jammu and Kashmir now boast astro-turf stadiums, elevating field hockey to new heights. Young boys and girls from Kashmir are engaging in the sport with aspirations of joining the Indian hockey team, a stark contrast to the past. Similarly, the women’s team has made significant strides, reaching the semi-finals in the Tokyo Olympics and consistently performing well in international tournaments.”
The pinnacle of this resurgence came during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, where the Indian men’s team clinched the bronze medal, ending a 41-year Olympic medal drought. This historic achievement was a testament to the rigorous efforts put into rebuilding the sport in the country.
Further cementing India’s return to the elite circle of hockey-playing nations was the recent achievement of reaching the semi-finals in the 2024 Paris Olympics. This journey included a landmark victory against Australia, breaking a 52-year jinx.
As we witness the Indian hockey team’s spirited pursuit in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024, we are not merely observing a national sporting achievement but a poetic revival of a once-great tradition.
Reflecting on the arc of Indian hockey—from its golden era, through its decline, to its current renaissance—one cannot overlook the profound personal connection that has shaped this journey.
My father’s stories of playing on rudimentary fields, his memories of a sport defined by unyielding passion and dedication, echo the timeless spirit of Indian hockey. His experiences, alongside those of other veteran players, serve as a testament to the resilience and depth of the game.
These veterans, who once adorned the fields with their valour, now see their legacy manifested in the vibrant resurgence of the sport. Their dreams and sacrifices resonate in the current generation's achievements.
As the current team strides onto the world stage, they carry forward a rich legacy, propelled by the hopes and dreams of those who came before, ensuring that the sport’s renaissance is both a celebration and a continuation of its storied past.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)