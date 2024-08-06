'From My Dad’s Stories to Paris: We Are Witnessing Resurgence of Indian Hockey'

As the Indian men’s hockey team prepares to face Germany in the semi-final of the 2024 Paris Olympics, I find myself immersed not only in the national pride this moment evokes, but also in the personal journey that has entwined my life within the realm of Indian hockey.

My father, S Ranbir Singh, a former field hockey player, represented Jammu and Kashmir as a goalkeeper. Growing up, our home was filled with stories of the sport's glory days and the camaraderie of the hockey field.