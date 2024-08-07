Explained: Why Vinesh Phogat Has Been Disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024

In a tragic twist, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024. Competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category, Vinesh was found to be approximately 100 grams over the permissible weight limit, leading to her disqualification from the summer games.

Typically competing in the 53kg category, Vinesh had reduced her weight to 50kg for the Paris Olympics.

Here's an explanation of the rules and whether Vinesh still has a chance at an Olympic medal: