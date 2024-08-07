Explained: Why Vinesh Phogat Has Been Disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024

advertisement
In a tragic twist, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024. Competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category, Vinesh was found to be approximately 100 grams over the permissible weight limit, leading to her disqualification from the summer games.
Typically competing in the 53kg category, Vinesh had reduced her weight to 50kg for the Paris Olympics.
Here's an explanation of the rules and whether Vinesh still has a chance at an Olympic medal:
The Indian Olympic Association has issued a statement revealing that Vinesh weighed a few grams over the 50kg limit on the morning of her bout.
No. Under the competition rules, Phogat is ineligible for even a silver medal, leaving only gold and bronze medals in the 50kg category. As a result, Vinesh will be listed last in the standings for the 50kg event at the Paris Olympics.
“The medical control and a first weigh-in will be held the morning of the concerned weight category. The qualified athletes for the finals and repechages will be weighed in again the second morning of the concerned weight category. No more weight tolerance will be allowed for the second weigh-in.” UWW rulebook says.
“If an athlete does not attend or fails the weigh-in, he or she will be eliminated from the competition and ranked last without a ranking.”
As per the UWW rules:
For all competitions, the weigh-in is organized each morning of the concerned weight-category. The weigh-in and the medical control lasts 30 minutes.
The second morning of the concerned weight category only the wrestlers who participate in the repechages and finals have to come for the weigh-in. This weigh-in will last 15 minutes.
No wrestler may be accepted at the weigh-in if he has not undergone a medical examination the first morning.
Vinesh, usually competing in the 53kg category, had to cut weight to compete in the 50kg category for the Olympics. The initial 53kg quota for India was secured by Antim Panghal, who won bronze at the 2023 World Championships.
During Vinesh's recovery from surgery, she participated in national trials for the 50kg category upon her return, winning and earning a spot in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in late April. Despite her extended break from international competition, Vinesh made a strong comeback, winning her matches with scores of 10-0, 2-0, and 10-0, demonstrating impressive dominance.
Reacting to her disqualification, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his heartfelt sentiments, saying, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You represent India's pride and serve as an inspiration to all."
“Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing, the PM wrote on X.
