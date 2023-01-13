2013 IIFA Clip Shared as ‘Actors Insulting SRK as Boycott Pathaan Trends’

The video shows a portion of the 2013 IIFA Awards show.
A short clip of Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, and Shahid Kapoor is being shared on social media.
What does the video show?: In the video, Balan asks Khan about the number of awards he has won. Khan responds by saying 155 awards. To this Balan says, "how many of those have you bought?" The video then shows other celebrities reacting in shock.
So, what's the claim?: The video is being shared on social media as Bollywood celebrities "insulting" Shah Rukh Khan because of the 'Boycott Pathaan' trend on social media.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for more information regarding the viral video.
This led us to a YouTube video uploaded in 2020, which mentioned that it showed visuals from the 2013 IIFA Awards.
The video was published in 2020 and mentioned that it showed a 2013 awards show.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for the video on the awards show’s verified social media accounts. This led us to a 2019 post with the viral video.
IIFA shared this video with the caption “Comic Moments Anecdotes - 2013,” which clarified that the incident in the viral video was an act.
Here, Khan and Kapoor can be seen teasing Balan about her success, asking her about her streak of winning awards. At around 2:20 mark, the viral part, in which they talk about awards, can be seen.
The page had several other comic moments from the 14th edition of the IIFA Awards, which were held between 4 and 6 July 2013.
Those clips were also shared in 2019 and showed Kapoor and Khan interacting with other Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, and others.
Conclusion: The video is an old one that dates back to 2013 and does not show Bollywood celebrities insulting Shah Rukh Khan amid calls to boycott Pathaan.
