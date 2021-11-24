No, This Video Doesn't Show Cattle Being Washed Away Due to Rain in Tirupati

A video of cattle being washed away is being shared on social media with the claim that it happened during rainfall in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing heavy rainfall leading to deaths and many people having gone missing.

While it has been reported that carcasses of livestock were found along with streams in Tirupati, but the viral video is an old one from 2020 and the incident took place in Mexico.