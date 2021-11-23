Video of Men Thrashing Women in UP's Amethi Falsely Shared as From Rajasthan

The claim states that the video is from Rajasthan.
.A video of men mercilessly thrashing women is being shared on social media with the claim that the assault took place in the Congress-led state of Rajasthan.
The video is shared taking a dig at Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who at a recent election rally in Gorakhpur, ahead of the upcoming UP elections had said "I'm a woman, I can fight", and asked the women to repeat after her.
However, we found the video is from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
The Quint also got in touch with the Amethi police superintendent who confirmed to us that the video is from Amethi and three accused have been arrested in connection with the case.
CLAIM
The video is being shared by 'BJP Jamshedpur' page claiming the assault video is from Rajasthan. The video has over 11,000 views at the time of writing this article.
(Trigger Warning: Video shows scenes of abuse against women. Viewer discretion is advised.)
An archive of the tweet can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension, we fragmented the video into several keyframes and conducted a reverse image search using relevant keywords.
We found one tweet by a user on 18 November who said the video is from Amethi district and the men had thrashed the women due to a land dispute.
Amethi police had replied to the tweet saying that the case happened under the jurisdiction limits of Gauriganj police station and a case has been registered on 15 November under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
We also found one tweet by Hindi news website TV9 Uttar Pradesh that said the men thrashed a mother and her daughters in Amethi over a land dispute.
Amethi police had replied the same in this video as well.
We also found the video posted in the official Twitter page of Uttar Pradesh Congress on 18 November taking a dig at MP Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Further, we also spoke to Amethi additional superintendent of police Vinod Kumar Pandey who confirmed to us that the video is from Amethi and three accused in the case have been arrested.
Clearly, a video from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh is being shared falsely as from Rajasthan.
