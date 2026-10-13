This Video Doesn’t Show BJP Office in Telangana Defaced by Anti-CEC Protesters

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Telangana recently defaced by people protesting for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.
The post sharing the video is captioned, "This is the state of the BJP office in Telangana. Every nook and corner of India is beginning to revolt at this injustice in the name of SIR."
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video dates back to and shows a BJP office in Telangana defaced by members of the Indian Youth Congress.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a post by Uday Bhanu Chib, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), with the same visuals.
The video, uploaded on , is captioned, "Today, soot has been smeared on your office in Telangana; tomorrow, the entire nation will smear soot on your faces. Because the country will be governed by Babasaheb's Constitution, not the Manusmriti. Youth Congress lays siege to the BJP office in Hyderabad"
This proves that the incident happened long before the anti-CEC protests began and was carried out by the Indian Youth Congress.
The official account of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) also shared a video of the incident with a caption that says, "Youth Congress takes the fight against BJP-RSS’s caste politics to their doorstep."
Deccan Chronicle reported on the incident, stating that the Youth Congress activists in Hyderabad, demanding Amit Shah's resignation, burnt his effigy and defaced the rear gate of the BJP office with black ink.
Conclusion: The video shows a BJP office in Telangana that was defaced by members of the Indian Youth Congress.
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