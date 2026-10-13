Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Old Video of Police Firing Tear Gas Falsely Linked Anti-CEC Protests

Fact-Check: Old Video of Police Firing Tear Gas Falsely Linked Anti-CEC Protests

We found out that the video dates back to July 2026.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the police firing tear gas at the protesters during the recent Cockroach Janta Party protests at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the police firing tear gas at the protesters during the recent Cockroach Janta Party protests at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the police firing tear gas at the protesters during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

However, the clip showing the police firing tear gas dates back to July, 2026.

Also ReadFact-Check: Videos of Women Protestors Standing in Front of Bus Are AI-Generated

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to videos from July 2026 with similar visuals.

  • A video carrying the same visuals as the viral clip was uploaded to YouTube on 24 July 2026, titled "NEET paper leak new delhi jantar mantar".

The video dates back to July 2026

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

  • A video with the same visuals was uploaded to Instagram on 22 July 2026, with a caption that reads, "Jantar Mantar Se LIVE: Protest On Peak!"

The video was uploaded on 22 July 2026

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

  • There have been no reports of the police firing tear gas at the protestors during the recent anti-CEC protests at Jantar Mantar.

Conclusion: The clip of the police firing tear gas shells dates back to July and doesn't show the recent CJP protests.

Also ReadNo, This Video Doesn’t Show Garbage Being Dumped in Delhi Before CJP Protests

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