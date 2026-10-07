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BJP's Rajya Sabha Picks & Snubs Hint at Bid to Repair Frayed Social Engineering

While the BJP’s RS nominees reveal its concerns for caste equations, regional political balance is also the subtext.

Manish Anand
Published
Opinion
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Ten Rajya Sabha nominees of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after weeks of stock-taking drills, reveal a possibility that a major recast of the Union Cabinet is on the cards. In dropping Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have dropped signs he would prefer to shed cabinet members who come under relentless Opposition attacks at a time of his convenience.

Profiles of Rajya Sabha nominees without exceptions also reveal that the Prime Minister is growing worried with prospects of rupture in the BJP’s social engineering, in the works since 2014, and wants to repair the gaps by stoking the aspirations of party workers.

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