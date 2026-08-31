Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video From Kerala Falsely Shared as Recent Visuals of Nepal Floods

Fact-Check: Video From Kerala Falsely Shared as Recent Visuals of Nepal Floods

The video is from Kerala's Wayanad and shows a landslide which occurred on 7 July 2026.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a landslide in Kerala's Wayanad is being shared on social media, where users have incorrectly linked it to the Nepal floods.</p></div>
i

A video of a landslide in Kerala's Wayanad is being shared on social media, where users have incorrectly linked it to the Nepal floods.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing mud and water rushing down a road, carrying vehicles and debris with it, while three people narrowly escape the disaster is being shared on social media, where users are linking it to Nepal.

The claim: One X user shared the video, claiming that it shows visuals of the recent, devastating flash floods in Nepal, with text claiming to carry one survivor's account.

  • Its caption read, "Life and death in an instant. Almost got my head crushed by a hair’s breadth—thank goodness I’m unharmed.”

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video dates back to July 2026 and shows visuals of a landslide in Wayanad, Kerala.

Also ReadFact-Check: Old, Unrelated Visuals Falsely Shared as Clips of Nepal Floods

How did we find out the truth?: A simple reverse image search using Google Lens led us to a X post by NDTV, published on 7 July 2026, predating the floods in Nepal.

  • The caption noted that the video showed a "major landslide" after heavy rains in Kerala's Wayanad.

  • Their report on the video mentioned that the landslide, caused by heavy rains,  tore through a road near Anakkampoyil-Kalladi tunnel road project site, causing five deaths, leaving four people missing and 10 people injured.

  • News organisation News18 Kerala also shared the same video on 7 July 2026 as visuals of a landslide in Wayanad.

In a report by Bhaskar, which also carried the video, said that the incident occurred around 11:15 am, when the tanker seen in the video slid over 200 feet, stopping metres away from the man and the woman.

Conclusion: A video from Kerala is being shared to falsely claim that it shows people who survived the flash floods in Nepal.

Also ReadVideo From Bangladesh Falsely Shared as One of Rape-Murder Case in West Bengal

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT