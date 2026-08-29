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Fact-Check: Old, Unrelated Visuals Falsely Shared as Clips of Nepal Floods

We found out that the visuals are old and have no relation to the current floods in Nepal.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Old, unrelated visuals are being shared on social media, claiming to show the current floods in Nepal.</p></div>
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Old, unrelated visuals are being shared on social media, claiming to show the current floods in Nepal.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show the current floods in Nepal.

  • The video was shared with the caption, "At least eight killed as Nepal flash flood damages roads, energy facilities".

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

Is it true?: No, the clips are old and unrelated to the current Nepal floods.

Also ReadFact-Check: Unrelated & AI Visuals Falsely Linked to Recent Nepal Floods

How did we find out?: The video contains two different clips of natural destruction claimed to be caused by the floods.

First Clip

  • We divided the first clip into multiple screenshots, ran reverse image searches on some of them using Google Lens, and found a Facebook post from 2021 that shared the same visuals.

  • The video, posted on 3 July 2021, was captioned "Twenty people are missing in central Japan after a huge landslide hit Atami city following heavy rainfall."

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

  • 10 News, the current affairs division of Australian television network Network 10, also shared the same video.

  • The post was captioned, "There are fears for at least 19 people currently missing after a mudslide hit homes in Atami, Japan, west of Tokyo. Rescue workers are currently underway to search for the missing people."

  • We also found a report by Al Jazeera, reporting on the same incident.

  • According to the article, heavy rain triggered landslides in the Atami city in Japan.

Here's a preview of the report

(Source: Al Jazeera/ Screenshot)

  • This proves that the video is old and shows a landslide in Japan.

Second clip

  • We ran a reverse image search on the second clip using Google Lens and found a video from 2025 that shared similar visuals.

  • The video, uploaded to Instagram on 1 August 2025, was captioned, "31 July Tyrniauz, Bridge over the river Gerkhozhan". (translated from Udmurt to English)

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

  • We found a report by NBC News which is captioned, "A mudslide swept through the Russian city of Tyrnyauz, causing destruction but no injuries."

  • According to the post, the incident happened on 31 July, 2025.

  • Republic World also reported on the mudslide that hit Tyrnyauz in Russia, triggered by heavy rains.

  • This indicates that the clip from the viral video could be a visual of the landslides in Russia.

  • Since the original video was uploaded in 2025, the claim that the viral clip shows Nepal floods has been debunked.

Conclusion: The clips are old and unrelated to the current Nepal floods.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of False Claims Around Rahul Gandhi, India-Japan Deal & More

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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