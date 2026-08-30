Video From Bangladesh Falsely Shared as One of Rape-Murder Case in West Bengal

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(Content warning: This report carries mentions of sexual assault and violence. Discretion is advised.)
A graphic video showing a woman's body being found in a grassy area is being shared on social media, where some users have claimed that it shows a "little girl" who was sexually assaulted and murdered by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in West Bengal.
The Quint also received queries to verify this claim on its WhatsApp tipline.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is not from India. It shows a recent incident from Bangladesh's Madaripur.
How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search on some parts of the video using Google Lens, which led us to a report by Arab Times Online, which carried the same visuals.
The report carried information about two cases in Bangladesh, one of which mentioned a rape and murder case in Madaripur.
It identified the victim in this case as 28-year-old Shampa Khatun, adding that her one-year-old son's body was also found six days after the woman's corpse was found in Shibchar.
Using relevant keywords, we looked for more information related to the case.
This led us to an X post which shared a link to a Somoy TV report about the case, mentioning that a man identified as Faruk Mollah was arrested in connection to Khatun's rape and murder in Shibchar, Madaripur.
According to a report by Prothom Alo, Khatun' s body was found in a forest in the Bakharerkandi area in Madaripur's Shibchar around 11 am on 19 August. She had met Faruk Mollah while her husband was in jail.
Mollah had called the woman to her house, after which he sexually assaulted and murdered her, the report said, adding that some of her belongings, including her shoes and he veil were recovered from his house.
Conclusion: A video of a rape and murder case victim in Bangladesh's Madaripur is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a case of BJP workers sexually assaulting and killing a child in West Bengal.
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