Video of US President Donald Trump Destroying His Office Is AI-Generated

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show United States President Donald Trump destroying his office after the defeat of the Republican Party in the 2026 US midterm elections.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video but couldn't find any credible sources sharing the video.
We noticed that the video has a label that reads, 'AI-Generated.'
Is it AI?: We ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, and three of its detectors flagged the viral clip as AI-generated.
Following this, we ran the video through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because it detected a SynthID watermark.
Conclusion: The video was AI-generated and does not show a real video of Trump destroying his office.
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