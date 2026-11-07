Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of US President Donald Trump Destroying His Office Is AI-Generated

Video of US President Donald Trump Destroying His Office Is AI-Generated

We found that the video was generated using OpenAI.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video is going viral on social media with false claims that it shows US President Donald Trump destroying his office after the defeat of the Republican Party in the 2026 US midterm elections.</p></div>
i

An AI-generated video is going viral on social media with false claims that it shows US President Donald Trump destroying his office after the defeat of the Republican Party in the 2026 US midterm elections.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show United States President Donald Trump destroying his office after the defeat of the Republican Party in the 2026 US midterm elections.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is AI-generated.

Also ReadFact-Check: Video Comparing Petrol Prices in Bhutan and India Is Misleading

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video but couldn't find any credible sources sharing the video.

  • We noticed that the video has a label that reads, 'AI-Generated.'

The label in the video says 'AI-Generated.'

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it AI?: We ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, and three of its detectors flagged the viral clip as AI-generated.

Here is the result of AI detection by DeepFake-O-Meter.

(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/Screenshot)

  • Following this, we ran the video through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because it detected a SynthID watermark.

The video was made or edited using OpenAI tools.

(Source: SynthID Detector/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video was AI-generated and does not show a real video of Trump destroying his office.

Also ReadFact-Check: Old Video Falsely Shared To Show BSF Retaliating After Recent Attack

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT