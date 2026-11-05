US Midterms: Democrats Win Big, But Can They Change Trump's Immigration Agenda?

The US midterm elections have delivered a major setback to President Donald Trump, with Democrats winning control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The victories give the party a powerful platform to challenge the administration's policies during the final two years of Trump's presidency.

Democrats have flipped seven Senate seats, including Republican strongholds Kansas, South Carolina, and Texas.

Just a few hours after the results came out, Robert Garcia, who is currently expected to head the House Oversight Committee, said, “Lawyer up”. He had already made clear that the functioning of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and their abuses, will rank high among the committee's priorities. Thus, immigration, where the administration has leaned most heavily on executive power, is likely to be the first area to draw scrutiny.