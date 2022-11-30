BJP Leaders Share Photo From Mumbai as Infrastructural Development in Gujarat

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign graphic in Gujarati, showing a multilane flyover, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the state of infrastructural development in Gujarat.

Who is sharing the graphic?: Several verified accounts associated with the BJP in Gujarat shared it, which include:

The verified Twitter account of BJP Gujarat

Member of Parliament (MP) Dinesh Anavadiya

MP Vinod Chavda

BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kutch PM Jadeja, among others.

The claim comes days before the state goes to polls on 1 and 5 December.

(Note: Swipe right to view all claims.)