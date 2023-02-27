Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video Showing Aftermath of an Earthquake Is From Turkey and Not Tajikistan

Video Showing Aftermath of an Earthquake Is From Turkey and Not Tajikistan

This video shows the destruction caused in Turkey due to the earthquakes.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An old video of destruction caused due to earthquake in Turkey is going viral as a recent video from Tajikistan.

|

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

A video, seemingly shot from inside of a moving vehicle, showing several collapsed buildings is going viral on social media with a claim that this video shows the destruction caused in Tajikistan after an earthquake hit the country.

Tajikistan was hit by a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on 23 February.





Where is the video from?: The video is from Turkey, which was hit by a series of strong earthquakes in February 2023 resulting in heavy destruction.

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across a YouTube video from 8 February 2023.

  • This was a longer and a clearer version of the viral video.

  • The video was uploaded by 'K News' with a title that read, "50 hours have passed after two major earthquakes in Turkey."

  • We also found a tweet from 8 February 2023, which mentioned that it showed the aftermath of earthquakes in Tukrey.



We located the shops from the video in Turkey:

  • In the longer version, we noticed boards of two shops which read 'CZANE' and 'BASMANLAR'.

  • We found these shops in Turkey's southern province, Hatay on Google Maps and also found a Street View.

    (Note: Swipe to see more comparisons.)

The board with 'CZANE' on it was seen in the viral video.

The shop named BASMANLAR is at Hatay.

Conclusion: An old video of destruction caused due to earthquake in Turkey is going viral as a recent video from Tajikistan.



