Clip of TMC's Byron Biswas Talking About Candidates Shared With Misleading Claim

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What is the claim?: The video is being shared with the claim that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Sagardighi, Byron Biswas, openly accepted defeat and named other sitting MLAs who are also set to lose. According to the claim, he also acknowledged that the central forces ensured a fair election.
In the 28-second clip shared by social media users, he said, "“I am losing in my constituency. Zakir Saheb is losing in Jangipur. Nur Alam is losing in Samserganj. Our Amirul is losing in Farakka… Please forgive me for my mistakes. “
Who shared it?: The official X account of BJP's West Bengal wing shared this claim.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya also shared the clip on his official X handle, with a similar claim.
Is the claim true?: No, the video shows Bayron Biswas alleging foul play after a CCTV malfunction in the EVM strongroom in Jangipur.
How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens. This led us to a couple of news reports, such as this one by TV9 Bangla sharing the full version of the same video.
The full version of the video showed Biswas alleging issues with the CCTV system at Jangipur Polytechnic College, which was assigned as the strong room for assembly constituencies such as Jangipur, Farakka, Suti, Shamsherganj, Raghunathganj, and Sagardighi.
He said that the CCTV system was disrupted multiple times, arguing that it wasn't due to a power outage in that area since the rest of the region wasn't affected. While the authorities claimed that it was due to a technical fault, Biswas called it a 'Delhi fault.'
To a reporter's question, he said that he fears losing his assembly seat, along with other sitting MLAs, as a result of this situation.
This short clip was taken out of context and shared with the claim that it was about Biswas accepting defeat.
Conclusion: The video has been shared out of context to mislead the audience.
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