This Video of JCO Tendering His Resignation Citing Negligence Is Manipulated

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A video is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that it purportedly shows an Army Air Defence Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) tendering his resignation citing government negligence over casualties during Operation Sindoor.
What did the viral post say?: The clip was shared with a caption that said, "Breaking: The resignation of Indian Army Air Defense JCO Anurag Thakur has surfaced. He stated, "Our lives have no value. I lost 300 of my comrades, but the Indian government did not even acknowledge their deaths. In one year, more than three officers from my unit have resigned, and today, I am making this decision as well."."
What's the truth?: The claim is false. The video has actually been manipulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not carry real remarks.
What led us to the truth?: On running a simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across a post shared on the official X handle of Asian News International (ANI).
The post was uploaded on 22 April.
Its caption said, "#WATCH | Bhuj, Gujarat: A JCO of Army Air Defence says, "On the morning of 7th May (in 2025), we came to know that the armed forces of the country have destroyed the adversary's terrorist hideouts. With that, Operation Sindoor began. I inspired all the jawans of our section and all of them were prepared to give a reply to the adversary. On 8th May, my section saw a drone of the adversary approaching our vital point. Once we received the order to engage it, all jawans of my section shot down the drone with minimal use of ammunition. But the adversary was not deterred from its nefarious designs..."
At no point did he make the statements heard in the viral video. This indicated towards the possibility of the viral clip being a manipulated one.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through two tools named — 'Hive Moderation' and 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
The first tool showed over 95 percent probability of the video carrying AI-generated or deepfake content.
Five detectors of the second tool conclusively showed that the viral clip was AI-generated/manipulated.
The tool gave over 95 percent probability of the video carrying AI-generated or deepfake content.
Five detectors of the second tool conclusively showed that the viral clip was AI-generated/manipulated.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral video has been manipulated using AI tools.
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