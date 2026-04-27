This Video of JCO Tendering His Resignation Citing Negligence Is Manipulated

Its caption said, "#WATCH | Bhuj, Gujarat: A JCO of Army Air Defence says, "On the morning of 7th May (in 2025), we came to know that the armed forces of the country have destroyed the adversary's terrorist hideouts. With that, Operation Sindoor began. I inspired all the jawans of our section and all of them were prepared to give a reply to the adversary. On 8th May, my section saw a drone of the adversary approaching our vital point. Once we received the order to engage it, all jawans of my section shot down the drone with minimal use of ammunition. But the adversary was not deterred from its nefarious designs..."