Clip of Buildings Collapsing in Turkey Shared as Recent Video From Pakistan

Fact-Check | The clip is from Turkey and does not show buildings collapsing due to the recent earthquake in Pakistan.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing several buildings collapsing is going viral on the internet with users claiming that it shows recent visuals from Pakistan.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
(More archives to similar claims can be found here and here.)
What happened in Pakistan?: A 6.5 magnitude earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan, hit Pakistan on 21 March.
The quake reportedly resulted in the death of at least 10 people and around 62 were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to February and was available on the official YouTube channel of Associated Press (AP).
How did we find out?: We noticed that the text at the beginning of the video said, "Buildings Collapse after Turkey earthquake." It also contained watermark that said "AP".
The text in the video said that it is from Turkey earthquake.
With this information, we performed a keyword search and came across the original video uploaded on the official channel of Associated Press.
The video was uploaded on 6 February.
Its description said, "Buildings continued to collapse on Monday as rescuers searched for survivors after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake near the border between Turkey and Syria."
Conclusion: A video which shows buildings collapsing in different parts in Turkey is being falsely shared as visuals from the recent earthquake in Pakistan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)