Video of PM Modi Saying ‘Show Only Dreams to Poor’ is Clipped

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in Assam, a clipped video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the rounds on social media; in it he can be heard saying, “Show only dreams to the poor, tell lies, make them fight amongst each other, and rule.”
CLAIM
Chairman of Congress’ social media department Rohan Gupta shared the seven-second video with the caption: ‘No comments !’
In the video, PM Modi says, “Gareeb ko sirf sapne dikaao, jhooth bolo, use aapas mein ladaao, aur raj karo.”
The video had been viewed over 69,000 times at the time of publishing the article with over 1,300 people retweeting it.
While many social media users called out the tweet for sharing a clipped video, others wrote, “Today saheb admitted.”
WHAT WE FOUND
We scanned through the YouTube handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and came across a video that was uploaded on Sunday, 21 March, with a caption, ‘People of Assam know Congress guarantees-False Manifesto, Confusion, Corruption & scams and more. (sic)’
In the 01:50-minute video, at 0:21 seconds, PM Modi can be heard saying: “Gareeb ko sirf sapne dikaao, jhooth bolo, use aapas mein ladaao, aur raj karo, yahi Congress ka hamesha se satta mein rehne ka formula raha hai.”
(Translated: Show only dreams to the poor, tell lies, make them fight amongst each other, and rule, this has always been Congress’ formula to be in power.)
He further attacked the Congress by saying the party is synonymous to “guarantee of false manifesto, guarantee of confusion,” among others.
Since the video had a watermark of ‘BJP LIVE,’ we found the LIVE footage of PM Modi’s said address in Assam’s Bokakhat. In the 42:27-minute long video, he can be heard saying the same thing at 35:20 minutes.
Evidently, a clipped video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in Assam was shared without the full context.
