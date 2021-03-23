Video of PM Modi Saying ‘Show Only Dreams to Poor’ is Clipped

In the 01:50-minute video, at 0:21 seconds, PM Modi can be heard saying: “Gareeb ko sirf sapne dikaao, jhooth bolo, use aapas mein ladaao, aur raj karo, yahi Congress ka hamesha se satta mein rehne ka formula raha hai.”

(Translated: Show only dreams to the poor, tell lies, make them fight amongst each other, and rule, this has always been Congress’ formula to be in power.)

He further attacked the Congress by saying the party is synonymous to “guarantee of false manifesto, guarantee of confusion,” among others.

Since the video had a watermark of ‘BJP LIVE,’ we found the LIVE footage of PM Modi’s said address in Assam’s Bokakhat. In the 42:27-minute long video, he can be heard saying the same thing at 35:20 minutes.