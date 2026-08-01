PM Modi 'Forgives' Youth Protesters For Abusive Remarks At Jantar Mantar

According to The Hindu, Modi’s video message was released late on 31 July 2026, where he acknowledged the abusive language directed at him and his late mother during the protests. He described the students as “misguided children” and stated, “I want to forgive them. People make mistakes, but this is a cultural shock that our daughters are using such abusive language. We must forgive our youth who were misguided; after all, they are our children. It’s our duty to show them the right path.”