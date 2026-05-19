Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Image of People Pouring Milk on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Poster Is AI-Generated

Image of People Pouring Milk on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Poster Is AI-Generated

The image is AI-generated and does not show real visuals of CM Vijay's supporters pouring milk on his poster.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated image is being shared to claim that it shows Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's supporters pouring two lakh litres of milk on his poster.</p></div>
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An AI-generated image is being shared to claim that it shows Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's supporters pouring two lakh litres of milk on his poster.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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After C Joseph Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, social media users shared a photo of people pouring milk on his poster, claiming that two lakh litres had been used to do so.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the image isn't real. It was made using Artificial Intelligence tools.

Also ReadOld Video of 24-Hour Police Patrol Order in Tamil Nadu Shared as Recent

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral claim, but did not find any credible source sharing this image.

  • Additionally, we did not find any reports about milk being poured on his posters in connection to him becoming chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

  • Since there were no reliable sources with this image, we ran an AI check on it.

Is it AI?: We submitted the image to SightEngine and Is it AI to check whether it was made using AI tools.

  • SightEngine showed a 99 percent likelihood of the image being an AI-generated one.

Both tools show 99 percent confidence in the image being AI-generated.

(Source: SightEngine/Screenshot)

Similarly, Is It AI was also 99 percent confident that the image was made using AI.

Both tools show 99 percent confidence in the image being AI-generated.

(Source: IsitAI/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to claim that it shows Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's supporters pouring two lakh litres of milk on his poster.

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