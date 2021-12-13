No, That's Not the Satellite Footage of the IAF Helicopter Crash

A clip showing visuals of a helicopter crashing into a forest is being widely shared claiming that it shows the chopper crash in Coonoor that claimed the lives of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others on 8 December 2021.

However, we found that the viral clip was actually taken from a news bulletin aired by Tamil news channel News 7 Tamil, and shows a simulation of the crash.

The clip, which was a part of a detailed bulletin about the crash in Coonoor also shows names of air bases and shows digitally created visuals of Rawat in the chopper.