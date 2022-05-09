Video Of Man Getting Thrashed Is From Haryana, Not From Jodhpur

Fact-check| The claim states that Muslim men are beating up a non-Muslim person in Jodhpur/ Bangladesh.
(Trigger Warning: Due to the violent nature of the incident the description of it might be triggering for some users. Discretion advised.)
Two videos of the same incident are being shared on social media with a claim that a Hindu man was brutally thrashed by Muslims in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.
The text along with the video goes on to target Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot referring to the clashes that broke out in Jodhpur on the occasion of Eid.
The video shows a group of people beating up a man with sticks and rods and later throwing him in an open drain. This same incident is also being shared with a different claim that states that it happened in Bangladesh.
As per Singh's First Information Report (FIR), he was beaten up by one Ricky and other unidentified persons due to some money related matter.
The police has arrested two people – Ricky and Ishaq Khan – and booked them relevant sections of the IPC including section 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for causing hurt voluntarily), section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).
CLAIM
The claim along with the video states, "काँग्रेस पार्टी के मिया गहलोत ने आज जोधपुर का इंटरनेट इसलिए बंद किया ताकि मुल्ले खुले आम हिन्दुओ का कत्ल कर सके इसलिए बार बार कह रहा हूँ कि हिन्दू जल्द इस्लामिक पार्टी काँग्रेस को पहचान ले नहीं तो एक भी हिन्दू जिंदा नहीं बचेगा इस वीडियो को जरूर देखें आगे से आगे शेयर करें"
[Translation: Ashok Gehlot suspended the internet in Rajasthan's Jodhpur so that Muslims can openly kill Hindus. That's why I am repeatedly asking you to recognise the real intentions of Islamic party Congress, else not a single Hindu will survive. Watch this video and share it.]
(Note: Due to the graphic nature of the video we have refrained from using any archived links.)
The video is being massively circulated.
Both these videos are being shared with another claim which state that the incident happened in Bangladesh.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We found a tweet from Jodhpur police on one of the viral posts, which stated that the video was not from Jodhpur.
Police said that the video is not from Jodhpur.
We then conducted a keyword search on Google, which led us to an article published by Hindi daily Amar Ujala on 1 May 2022.
The article carried screenshots from the video and stated that the incident took place in Yamunanagar in Haryana.
Amar Ujala's story about the incident that happened in Haryana.
As per the daily, 27-year-old Kamaljeet Singh had stepped out his home when he received a call and was beaten up by some men, who came armed with sticks and iron rods in cars.
Taking a cue from here, we called up Yamunanagar's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), SH Kamaljeet Singh, who confirmed to The Quint that the video is being shared with a false claim.
We also accessed a copy of the FIR which mentioned the details of the incident and noted that the matter was related to money.
Singh mentioned the name of the accused in the FIR as one Ricky and said that he was waiting at a grocery shop around 11 am when two cars stopped outside the shop and the incident happened.
He said he had stepped out after he had received a call from one Ishaq Khan.
The victim, Kamaljeet, was shifted to a civil hospital in Sadhaura and treated for 15 of his injuries.
Yamunanagar police also tweeted about this incident saying the two accused identified as Ricky, a resident of Kanipla and Ishaq, a resident of Khandra have been arrested after the video went viral in connection with the assault.
Yamunanagar police tweeted about the case.
Evidently, a video from Haryana is being shared taking a dig at Gehlot's government to claim that the incident happened in Jodhpur.
