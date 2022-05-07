Fact-Check: This Cop Didn't Fake a Head Injury During Violence in Jodhpur

Fact-Check: The claim states that the police personnel faked his head injury by tying a blood-stained handkerchief around his head during the Jodhpur communal clashes.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video is being shared on social media with a claim that a police personnel from Jodhpur was wearing a blood-stained handkerchief over his head to ‘fake a head injury’.
The video also shows a newspaper clipping of the same cop with the blood-stained cloth over his head.
This comes amid the Jodhpur clashes which took place on 2 May. The communal violence broke out after a dispute over religious flags in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area. Following this, 211 people were arrested and the area was under curfew till 6 May.
However, the cop seen in the video, ASI Dhana Ram, sustained a real head injury during the stone-pelting that took place in the area. He confirmed to The Quint by sending photos of his head injury. He also received injuries on his left hand and leg.
The injury can also be seen in the initial seconds of the viral video.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with a caption that says, "This is from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.. How a Police man faked injuries by wrapping red color napkin around his head. @muftimenk @TalibanSoldiers (sic)"
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On closely observing the video from 0:02 to 0:04 time frame, we noticed an injury on the police personnel's head.
The injury is highlighted in the screenshot.
On conducting a keyword search on Google using 'Jodhpur police fake injury communal clash', we came across a tweet posted by Jodhpur Police's official handle on 6 May 2022.
The tweet dismissed the claims about the police personnel faking a head injury during the clashes at Jalori Gate Circle, Jodhpur.
The tweet also mentioned that after the incident, the injured cop was given the required medical treatment and an FIR was registered in Sardarpura police station against the mob involved in the violence.
Taking a cue, we contacted Sardarpura police station who got us in touch with ASI Dhana Ram. He confirmed to The Quint that he had sustained an injury on his head and was not faking it.
The police personnel's cap got torn when a stone hit his head.
An image shared by the ASI of his head injury.
ASI Dhana Ram also clarified that later the neighbours around the area helped him with his injury.
He shared photographs of his torn cap and the head injury.
Evidently, a false claim is being shared on social media about the Jodhpur cop faking his injury during the communal clashes that happened on 2 May.
