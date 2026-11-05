Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Image Shared To Show INDIA Bloc’s Rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi

AI-Generated Image Shared To Show INDIA Bloc’s Rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi

We found that the image was generated using OpenAI.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated image is going viral on social media with claims that it shows the crowd at the 'Chalo Dilli' rally held by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on 1 November.</p></div>
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An AI-generated image is going viral on social media with claims that it shows the crowd at the 'Chalo Dilli' rally held by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on 1 November.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image is going viral on social media, claiming to show the crowd at the 'Chalo Dilli' rally held by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on 1 November.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.

Also ReadFact-Check: Deepfakes of Indian and Russian Foreign Affairs Ministers Go Viral

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources or reports sharing it.

  • Following this, we ran the image through an AI detector, Hive Moderation, which flagged it as 99.9 percent likely to be AI-generated.

Here's the result of AI detection by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

  • We also ran the image through Sightengine, an AI detector, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.

Here's the result of AI detection by Sightengine.

(Source: Sightengine/ Screenshot)

  • Following this, we ran the image through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because it detected a SynthID watermark.

The image was made or edited using OpenAI tools. 

(Source: SynthID Detector/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The image is AI-generated and isn't an authentic image from the 'Chalo Dilli' rally.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Falsely Shared as Congress Celebrating Nagpur MLC Poll Win

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