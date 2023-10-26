Aerial Video of Bombing in Sudan Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas Conflict

The viral video shows visuals from Sudan's capital city Khartoum and is not related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Is it true?: No, the video reportedly shows the Sudanese Army dropping explosives on the country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
This led us to a post dated 13 October on X, which shared the same video as one of a drone strike by Sudan’s Army, against the country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near a fuel tank.
The same video was shared on video video-hosting website Rumble, which mentioned that the RSF was targeted while refueling in Khartoum.
Using Khartoum and RSF as keywords, we looked for more information on the video.
We came across the same video published to Al Jazeera Sudan’s verified Facebook page with an Arabic caption which loosely translates to “A Sudanese army march bombed a fuel tanker belonging to the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum #Video #Al Jazeera_Sudan”.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for visuals of fuelling stations in Khartoum on Google Maps.
We found that the visuals from the video matched the satellite imagery of a fuel depot near the Khartoum International Airport.
The layout of tanks and trees matches in both screenshots.
What is happening in Sudan?: The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have been fighting the RSF in Khartoum, the country’s capital and the Darfur region since April.
The two forces have been rival factions of Sudan’s military government.
The Indian government launched Operation Kaveri to rescue around 3,000 Indians stranded in Sudan amid the conflict, successfully bringing back a majority of them.
Conclusion: The video reportedly shows the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) attacking RSF in Khartoum, Sudan and has no connection to Israel or Hamas.
