Maha CM’s Temple Visit Shared as Him Offering Saffron ‘Chadar’ at a Mosque

Fact-check: The video shows Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inside a temple and not a mosque, as claimed.
A video showing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performing a prayer at a place of worship is going viral on social media with a claim that he offered a saffron-coloured 'chadar' at a mosque.
The claim states that Shinde went a step ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by offering saffron 'chadar' instead of a green one.
What's the truth?: The video is from inside Machhindranath Temple at Malang Gad Fort in the Thane district of Maharashtra where he offered prayers on 5 February.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and that led us to a tweet shared by Shinde on 5 February 2023.
The tweet carried four photos of Shinde at Machhindranath Temple, Maharashtra.
It stated that Shinde visited the temple on the occassion of Malang Gad Yatra.
Shinde visited this temple in Kalyan on 5 February 2023.
Reports about Shinde's visit: Outlook, The Print and Marathi language daily, Lokstatta, reported about Shinde's visit to this temple in Thane.
We also came across a report by news agency, Press Trust of India, published on 5 February 2023.
It stated that a fair was also organised on the occasion of Magh Poornima at the Malang Gad Fort near Kalyan in Thane district, where Shinde performed 'maha aarti'.
Shinde performed 'maha aarti' inside the temple.
Shinde visited the temple for the first time after becoming the CM of Maharashtra.
Conclusion: The video shows Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inside a temple and not a mosque, as claimed.
