Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Fire in Ajman Market Falsely Shared as Dubai Airport Blaze

Old Video of Fire in Ajman Market Falsely Shared as Dubai Airport Blaze

The video was found to be from 2020 and does not show the Dubai Airport on fire.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video of a public market in the new industrial area of Ajman in the UAE is being circulated with the false claim that it shows Dubai Airport on fire.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
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An old video of a public market in the new industrial area of Ajman in the UAE is being circulated with the false claim that it shows Dubai Airport on fire.  

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows a fire at Dubai International Airport.

What did the video show?: The 32-second-long video clip shows a fire breaking out at a site.

An archived version of this claim can be seen here

(Source:X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, it shows a fire in a public market in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also ReadAI-Generated Video Falsely Shared With Claims of an Iranian Attack on Israel

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the clip into multiple clips and conducted reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens, which led us to multiple posts sharing clips of the fire.

  • CGTN America, a channel of China Global Television Network, shared clips that matched the clips from the posts that shared the false claims. The video, posted on 6 August 2020, reports that the fire broke out in the new industrial area of Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

CGTN America reports that the fire broke out in the new industrial area of Ajman.

(Source:X/Screenshot)

  • Gulf News, a daily newspaper published in the UAE, also reported on the fire, stating that the Ajman Civil Defence helped control the blaze.

Gulf News also reported on the fire and shared an image of the same location.

(Source:Gulf News/Screenshot)

Recent attacks on Dubai airport: A major fire had erupted at the airport on 16 March, following Iran's missile and drone attack. Flight operations were temporarily halted following the attack.

Conclusion: A video of a public market on fire in the UAE is circulating on social media with the false claim that it is an attack on Dubai Airport.

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