Old Video of Fire in Ajman Market Falsely Shared as Dubai Airport Blaze

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A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows a fire at Dubai International Airport.
What did the video show?: The 32-second-long video clip shows a fire breaking out at a site.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the clip into multiple clips and conducted reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens, which led us to multiple posts sharing clips of the fire.
CGTN America, a channel of China Global Television Network, shared clips that matched the clips from the posts that shared the false claims. The video, posted on , reports that the fire broke out in the new industrial area of Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Gulf News, a daily newspaper published in the UAE, also reported on the fire, stating that the Ajman Civil Defence helped control the blaze.
Recent attacks on Dubai airport: A major fire had erupted at the airport on 16 March, following Iran's missile and drone attack. Flight operations were temporarily halted following the attack.
Conclusion: A video of a public market on fire in the UAE is circulating on social media with the false claim that it is an attack on Dubai Airport.
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