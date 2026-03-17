Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared With Claims of an Iranian Attack on Israel

AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared With Claims of an Iranian Attack on Israel

There are no credible sources to support the claim that Iran attacked a nuclear site in Israel.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video is being circulated with the false claim that it shows an attack by Iran on a nuclear site near the sea in Israel.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An AI-generated video is being circulated with the false claim that it shows an attack by Iran on a nuclear site near the sea in Israel. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of a man recording massive strikes near the sea is going viral on the internet.

The claim: The video is making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows Iran's attack on a nuclear site near the sea in Israel.

An archived version of this claim can be seen here.

(Source:X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of an attack on Israel.

Also ReadThis Video Doesn’t Show Recent Visuals of Police Removing CCTV Cameras in Israel

How did we find out the truth?: Firstly, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and conducted reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens.

  • However, we did not find any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.

  • The video was checked for the SynthID watermark, but no GoogleAI watermark was detected. However, the video contains several red flags, which are indicators of AI-generated content.

  • One of the indicators was the morphing textures, which can be noticed in the water and sky, which are common in AI-generated videos.

The sky and the water look morphed in the image.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The way the debris falls and the wave interacts with the buildings also looks unnatural.

The meteorites and the waves look unnatural in the image.

(Source:X/Screenshot)

We ran the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter tool, which showed that the viral clip was generated using AI.

Here are the results of the DeepFake-O-Meter

(Source:DeepFake-O-Meter/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared with false claims that it is of an attack by Iran on Israel.

Also ReadAI-Generated Clip of MEA Spokesperson Warning Iran Shared as Real Video

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