Video Shows Driver Making a U-Turn on a 'Cliff's Edge'? Not Quite

A video showing a driver pulling of a U-turn on a narrow road on what seems to be a cliff's edge has been viral since a few days. Several social media users have shared the roughly one-and-a-half-minute video with a claim that it shows a 'dangerous' U-turn.

However, we found that the claims made in the viral video were not completely true. While the drive did make a U-turn on a narrow road, the road was not on the edge of a cliff.

A video from the same location, taken from a different angle shows a road next to the narrow road seen in the video, which clearly shows that the edge of the cliff was at a substantial distance.