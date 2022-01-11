Video Showing a Rocket Launch Shared as 'Artificial Sun' Made by China

A video showing what seems to be a ball of fire rising from the horizon and moving up towards the sky has been shared by several social media users with a claim that it shows an "artificial sun" developed by China.

However, we found that the video showed the launching of a rocket at the Wenchang Spacecraft launch site in China.

The claims were shared at the back of the news reports talking about a world record set by the experimental advanced superconducting tokamak (EAST) for the longest sustained nuclear fusion at 1,056 seconds. The project, which is often referred to as Chinese "artificial sun", began in 2006 and its ultimate goal is to "provide a steady stream of enery like the sun".