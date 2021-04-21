Video of Crowd at Funeral in UP Viral as ‘Hyderabad Iftar Party’

A video showing a huge gathering of people at a funeral procession in a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal is being shared with a false claim that it is from an Iftar party in Hyderabad.
CLAIM
The said video is being shared on internet with the following caption: “कुम्भ पर ज्ञान बाटने वालों का जी भर गया हो तो ये हैदराबाद की ‘इफ्तारी’ भी देख लेना|”
[Translation: Those preaching on Kumbh must also see this Iftar gathering at Hyderabad.]
WHAT WE FOUND
We fragmented the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on one of the frames. This directed us to a tweet from 17 April which mentioned that the video is from the Anjuman Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.
To confirm the same, we searched for Anjuman Masjid on Google Maps and found that the building seen in the viral photo is indeed the Anjuman Muainul Islam Madrasa.
Speaking to The Quint, Sambhal Police officials also confirmed that people turned up in large numbers to attend the funeral procession of Maulana Momin despite permission being denied by the cops in light of a surge in COVID cases.
Evidently, a gathering at the funeral of Maulana Abdul Momin Nadwi in Sambhal is being shared on social media with a false claim that it shows people at an Iftar Party in Hyderabad.
