Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video of Youth Getting Attacked in Aligarh Shared With False Claim

Fact-Check: Video of Youth Getting Attacked in Aligarh Shared With False Claim

We found out that the attack was not on religious grounds.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a man being attacked was shared, falsely claiming to show a Muslim youth being beaten by Hindutva activists.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video of a man being attacked was shared, falsely claiming to show a Muslim youth being beaten by Hindutva activists. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of a man getting attacked by a group of men was shared, claiming to show a Muslim youth being beaten by Hindutva activists.

  • The video captioned, 'A Muslim youth is beaten by Hindutva fanatics, even when a woman came to rescue him, she also got beaten.'

  • The video, shared on X by the user @AIMFORUM1, garnered over 77 thousand views.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is this true?: No, the video does not show a Muslim youth being attacked by Hindutva activists. 

Also ReadFact-Check: Fake Amul Advertisement Making Fun of TMC Shared as Real

How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and could not find any credible reports supporting the claim.

  • When we conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, we found some Instagram pages sharing the same video.

  • The video shared by an Instagram user, digitallivenews, captioned, 'An incident of physical violence has occurred at the exhibition ground in the Banna Devi area of ​​Aligarh, a video of which is going viral on social media.' (translated from Hindi)

  • There is no mention of the religion of the youth or the accused men in the caption.

The Instagram account shared the same video. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

News Reports: We found two news articles reporting the same incident.

  • Lokmat News reported the incident, stating that the young man in the video was attacked by the family members of the woman with whom he was walking after the family saw the two of them together.

The incident was reported by Lokmat News

(Source: Lokmat News/Screenshot)

  • Dainik Bhaskar reported that the incident took place on 2 June. According to the report, the family members of the young man assaulted him after seeing him with a young woman.

  • Neither of the reports mentioned the religion of the people involved in the incident.

The incident was reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

(Source: Dainik Bhaskar/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video was shared with a misleading claim and does not show violence on religious grounds.

Also ReadFounded in Satire, Attacked by Lies: Debunking the Narratives Targeting CJP

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