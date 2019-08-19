Harassment in Sri Lankan Uni Passed off as an Incident From India

A video showing some boys throwing water at girls who are clad in burkhas is being circulated on social media with the claim that it depicts the condition of Muslim women in India at present.

The claim with which the video is being shared reads: ‘The situation of Muslims women in india right now. Where is Muslim Ummah, where is peacekeepers. Our sisters are put to disgrace mercilessly, they hurting thier faith.#PrayForKashmir #KashmirBleedsUNsleeps #HumanRightsWatch (sic)’

The Facebook page of ‘Muslims 21ST Century’ had shared the video which was viewed over 21,000 times till the time this article was written.