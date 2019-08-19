MHA Warning on Crackers Being Produced by Pakistan, China is Fake

A message attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs is being circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp claiming that Pakistan has sought China’s help in attacking India and that the two countries are manufacturing dangerous crackers ahead of the festive season.

The viral text has been under-signed by Biswajit Mukherjee, who according to the message is a Senior Investigation Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The message reads that the two countries are producing a different kind of a cracker that produces smoke and causes asthma. The message further enlists the harmful effects of these crackers and goes on to claim that they will be sold in Indian markets during Diwali and other festivals. It also advises people to not purchase these crackers.