Fact-Check: Bikes Slipping on Flyover in Pakistan’s Karachi Viral as Navi Mumbai

Fact-check: A video from Karachi was shared with a false claim that it shows two-wheelers slipping on the road in Navi Mumbai.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video, showing several motorcyclists slipping on a flyover on a visibly drenched road, is being circulated on social media with a claim that it is from Navi Mumbai's Sanpada in the state of Maharashtra.
CLAIM
The caption along with the viral video stated that this incident happened recently in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We divided the video's keyframes and performed a reverse image search on them using Google Images.
This led us to a news report by Pakistani television news channel Geo News published on 23 June 2022.
The video is from Karachi, Pakistan.
The article titled 'WATCH: Multiple motorcyclists fall on slippery Karachi roads amid rain' carried the same viral video.
Next, we also noticed 'Honda Drive-In' in the viral video.
Honda Drive-in was noticed in the viral video.
Taking a cue, we looked for Honda Drive-In on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi on Google Maps and found a street view that matched the location seen in the video.
Clearly, a video from Karachi, Pakistan was shared with a false claim that it shows people on two-wheelers slipping on a road due to rain in Sandapa, Navi Mumbai.
