Fact-Check: Bikes Slipping on Flyover in Pakistan’s Karachi Viral as Navi Mumbai

The original visual is from Karachi, Pakistan and not from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai.
A video from Karachi was shared with a false claim that it shows two-wheelers slipping on the road in Navi Mumbai.

A video, showing several motorcyclists slipping on a flyover on a visibly drenched road, is being circulated on social media with a claim that it is from Navi Mumbai's Sanpada in the state of Maharashtra.

However, the video is from Karachi, Pakistan after a heavy downpour hit various areas of Karachi on 22 June. This led to slippery roads which caused many two-wheelers to skid on the road.
CLAIM

The caption along with the viral video stated that this incident happened recently in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

Similar posts can be seen here and here.

The same video is also being shared with another claim of it being from Hyderabad. It can be seen here.

The Quint also received a query about this video on our WhatsApp tipline.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We divided the video's keyframes and performed a reverse image search on them using Google Images.

This led us to a news report by Pakistani television news channel Geo News published on 23 June 2022.

The video is from Karachi, Pakistan.

The article titled 'WATCH: Multiple motorcyclists fall on slippery Karachi roads amid rain' carried the same viral video.

The report mentioned that Karachi witnessed heavy rainfall and dust-storm on 22 June, causing the road to become slippery and making the motorcyclists skid and fall. It also added that the video shows a flyover on Rashid Minhas Road near Millennium Mall, Karachi.

Next, we also noticed 'Honda Drive-In' in the viral video.

Honda Drive-in was noticed in the viral video.

Taking a cue, we looked for Honda Drive-In on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi on Google Maps and found a street view that matched the location seen in the video.

Clearly, a video from Karachi, Pakistan was shared with a false claim that it shows people on two-wheelers slipping on a road due to rain in Sandapa, Navi Mumbai.

