2019 Photo From Pakistan Passed Off As Aftermath of Afghanistan Earthquake

According to the article, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake occurred near Mirpur city in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well as Pakistan, which claimed 37 lives and left around 500 injured.

A report by Livemint also carried the same photograph, crediting it to news agency PTI.

It added that while the 10-kilometre deep quake was felt in most of Pakistan's Punjab province, Mirpur was the worst hit.