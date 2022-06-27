Old Video of a Brawl Between NCP-Shiv Sena Workers Falsely Linked to MVA Crisis

Fact-check: An old video is being falsely linked to the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.
A video showing a man furiously shouting at a public gathering, which snowballs into a physical fight within the crowd, is being shared on social media.
The claim accompanying the video states that it shows workers from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena engaging in a brawl amid the ongoing political crisis in the state of Maharashtra.
However, the video dates back to 2019 when Sena activist and local corporator MK Madhvi broke into a fight with members of the NCP after they didn't wait to inaugurate a marriage hall at Airoli in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai till Thane Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare arrived there.
THE CLAIM
The caption with the viral video claims that Shiv Sena and NCP workers indulged in physical violence while linking it to the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We noticed a logo on the top-right corner of the video which said 'News & Entertainment' and specified the location as 'Airoli' on the opposite side of the video.
Logo of the channel can be seen in the video.
Taking a cue, we found the same video on the YouTube channel of a news outlet News & Entertainment Web posted on 1 March 2019.
The description of the video read, "Shivsena and NCP Fight at Airoli Navi Mumbai (sic)."
Next, we conducted a keyword search on Google using 'NCP and Shiv Sena fight at Airoli 2019' and came across an article by English daily The Times of India.
The article mentions that the fight took place at Airoli in March 2019.
The report highlighted that a scuffle broke out between NCP mayor and Sena activists led by local corporator MK Madhvi at the inauguration of a marriage hall in Navi Mumbai's Airoli on 1 March 2019.
The article also stated that Madhvi started fighting after the NCP leaders present at the hall did not wait for Thane Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare to arrive before starting the inaugural function. FIRs were registered against the Shiv Sena workers for the violence which followed.
The incident was also reported by regional news channel TV9 Gujarati on 2 March 2019.
Clearly, an old video is being shared by falsely linking it to the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.
