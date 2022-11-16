Fact-Check: Video Shows Protest Against AAP in Haryana, Not in Gujarat

Fact-check: The video is from Haryana and not Gujarat.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video showing people from Punjab protesting on the streets against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going viral on social media with a misleading claim that this protest is happening in Gujarat before the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, Indian National Congress (INC) spokesperson from Bihar, Chandan Yadav, also shared the video to mock AAP.
An archive can be seen here.
Where did the protest happen?: This protest took place at Adampur in Haryana's Hisar district.
How did we find out the truth?: We saw posters in the video that read 'Khairampur', a village in Adampur, Haryana.
On performing a keyword search, we found an article by Amar Ujala posted on 10 November 2022.
It stated that a Congress candidate from Adampur, Jai Prakash joined the protest for 'Save School-Save Education Committee outside the Government Girls Primary School to raise the topic of the shortage of teachers in Khairampur village in Adampur, Hisar.
The article also carried the same poster seen in the viral video.
The poster seen in the viral video matches the one from the news report.
Upon further research, we found a YouTube video from IBN24 NEWS NETWORK from 1 November 2022.
The video's description in Hindi read, "Ex-servicemen from Punjab are opposing Aam Aadmi Party in Adampur and saying that people should vote for anyone except Aam Aadmi Party."
The reporter interviewed the protestors, and one of them mentioned that all the people involved are ex-servicemen from Punjab and are protesting against AAP in Haryana's Adampur because the party only makes false promises.
We also found the same poster hung on the vehicle in the video report as seen in the viral video, which had text on it opposing AAP.
They are the same posters seen on the vehicle.
Conclusion: The video shows people from Punjab protesting against AAP in Haryana and not in Gujarat.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)