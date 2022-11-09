Interactives | Elections 2022: How Has Gujarat Voted in the Past Three Decades?
Check out our interactives to look at how the state has voted in the past three decades.
Campaigning for Legislative Assembly elections is in full swing in the states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
In Gujarat, the election is scheduled in two phases - on 1 and 5 December, to elect 182 members of the 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The results will be declared on 8 December.
But before the polling begins, here’s a look back at how the state has voted in the past three decades.
What The Assembly Looked Like (1985 - 2017)
Click on the year to see what the post-election assembly structure has been like, for every Assembly election since 1985.
Assembly Election Results (1998 - 2017)
Here's an interactive to see which party got how many seats over the years.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got its maximum seats in 2002, its share has since decreased to winning 99 seats in 2017, while the Congress' share has increased from 51 (2002) to 77 (2017).
Assembly Election Vote Share (1998 - 2017)
Check out the vote share percentage of the BJP, Congress and Others in Gujarat Assembly elections over the years.
The BJP has maintained a significant lead in terms of vote share, in comparison to Congress and Others.
Lok Sabha Election Results (1999 - 2019)
Here's how Lok Sabha election results in the state have been in the past couple of decades.
In 2019, the BJP got 26 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress got zero. The closest the two national parties had come was in 2004, when the BJP got 14 seats and the Congress got 12.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from gujarat-elections
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.