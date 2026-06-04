Unrelated Video Shared as Brother of Slain UP Murder Accused Vowing Revenge

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A video is going viral on social media claiming to show the elder brother of Asad Qureshi, who was killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad on 31 May, vowing to take revenge at his younger brother's funeral.
What did the post say?: The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named 'RakeshKishore_l' with a Hindi caption that loosely translated to, "Asad Qureshi's brother who was present at the burial ground said, 'I will surely take revenge'."
The video has garnered over 3 lakh views after it was posted on 1 June.
Asad was the main accused in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan on 28 May in Ghaziabad's Khoda area. He was gunned down by the police on 31 May after he allegedly opened fire on them while they tried to intercept him.
(You can view other archives of similar claims here, here, and here.)
What are the facts?: The claim is false as the video was taken before Asad's death and doesn't feature his brother. It reportedly features the Moin Qureshi, the brother of a Delhi-based individual Amanullah Qureshi, who was killed in northeast Delhi's Welcome area.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search of the video's keyframes led us to the same video uploaded on social media on 21 May, 10 days before Asad was killed.
The video was uploaded on Instagram by a user named 'gulfamsaifi648' with the caption, "This case is of Welcome Police Station, Delhi. Aman Qureshi's brother said, 'I will take revenge for you, Inshallah." Aman had gone to the petrol pump to fill petrol, where some people shot him."
The case being referred to here is of Amanullah Qureshi, who was shot dead during the intervening night of 19-20 May in northeast Delhi.
When we searched for the video's caption on Google, we found two more Instagram videos shared between 21 and 22 May—both claiming that it featured Amanullah Qureshi's brother Moin Qureshi vowing to take revenge at his funeral. You can view archives of the videos here and here.
The Google search also led us to several news reports published on 20 May on Amanullah Qureshi's murder