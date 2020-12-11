Video of 2015 Agitation in Kashmir Revived Amid Farmers’ Protest

According to the description of the video, Sikh protesters had “shouted pro-Pakistan slogans during a protest against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikh religion, at Baramulla in north Kashmir.”

With a relevant keyword search we found a report on Deccan Chronicle, dated 19 October 2015, which stated that the Sikhs were protesting against the “alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in some parts of Punjab,” by shouting “Punjab banega Khalistan; Kashmir banega Pakistan.”

Local news organisation Greater Kashmir and Hindustan Times had also reported

on the protests in October 2015.

Evidently, an old 2015 video of Sikh youths raising provocative slogans in Kashmir has been revived to make false claims amid the farmers’ protest.