They Put a Knife to Her Throat: Father of 19-Yr-Old Who Died in Himachal College

Four days after an FIR was registered in the matter, a high-level fact-finding committee constituted by the Himachal Pradesh government reportedly visited the college on 5 January to probe the death of a 19-year-old Dalit student.

In the FIR, registered at Dharamshala Police Station, the victim’s father, Vikram Kumar, accused three students of Government College Dharamshala of brutally ragging his daughter on 18 September last year. He also accused an assistant professor of sexually harassing his daughter.

The police have booked the assistant professor Ashok Kumar under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and four students—Harshita, Aakriti, Komolika and Gouri— for ragging under Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009. The state government suspended the assistant professor, who immediately denied the allegations and secured anticipatory bail on 3 January.