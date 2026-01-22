10 Army Soldiers Killed, 11 Injured as Military Vehicle Skids Into Gorge in J&K

Ten Indian Army soldiers were killed and eleven others injured when a military vehicle skidded off the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road at Khanni Top in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 January 2026.

The vehicle, a bulletproof Casspir, was carrying personnel for an operational movement when it veered off the mountainous road and plunged into a deep gorge. Rescue operations were launched immediately, and the injured were transported to hospitals for specialised treatment.