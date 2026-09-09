Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video From Mexico Falsely Shared as One of Man Being Washed Away in Nepal Floods

Video From Mexico Falsely Shared as One of Man Being Washed Away in Nepal Floods

The video shows a man being washed away while trying to cross a stream in Valle de Santiago, Mexico.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video from Mexico is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a man being washed away during the Nepal floods.</p></div>
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A video from Mexico is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a man being washed away during the Nepal floods.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing people holding on to a person who appears to be getting washed away with floodwaters is being shared in social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that shows visuals from the recent floods in Nepal.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: The claim is false.

  • We found that the video shows visuals from Valle de Santiago in Mexico, where a man was attempting to cross a stream on his motorcycle and fell into it.

Also ReadIs This a Video of Ram Mandir CEO Jeetendra Mishra Celebrating While Drunk? No!

How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the clip led us to an Instagram post sharing a slightly longer version of the viral video.

  • It noted that the video showed a man who was “almost swept away” in Mexico’s Valle de Santiago, but was saved by locals.

We also came across a Facebook post shared by Mexican media platform Pomares MX, which had shared the same information, noting that “a motorcyclist was swept away by the strong current of water,” but was saved.

  • Local news outlet Guanajuato Informa also shared screenshots of the viral video, mentioning that the man was trying to cross the Los Pirules stream, when the current of the water caused him to be swept away.

  • The report also said locals saved the man by pulling him out of the current, while his motorcycle was washed away.

Conclusion: A video from Mexico is being shared with the false claim that it shows scenes from the recent floods in Nepal.

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