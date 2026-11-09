No, This Video Doesn’t Show People Offering Namaz Inside the Israeli Knesset

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How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on one of the frames of the video, using Google Lens, led us to an X post shared by Turkish news organisation Yeni Şafak.
Sharing a flipped version of the viral video, its caption, when translated, read, "In Jordan, a group of parliament members performed the noon prayer congregationally in the General Assembly hall of the Parliament (sic)."
Indian news organisations National Herald, Rising Kashmir, and Millat Times also shared the videos on their verified social media accounts.
As per the post shared by Rising Kashmir, the video showed several members of Jordan’s House of Representatives perform congregational 'Dhuhr' (noon) prayers inside the parliamentary chamber, led by MP Ahmad Al-Raqab.
We looked for images of Jordan's parliament on stock image website Getty Images, and were able to confirm that the viral video indeed shows the inside of the same.
The Google Maps' view of the Knesset, which is the Israeli parliament, shows different interiors as compared to the building in the claim, where prayers were offered.
Conclusion: A video of Jordanian parliamentarians offering prayers inside the parliament building is being widely shared on social media with the false claim that it shows their Israeli counterparts doing so in the Knesset.
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